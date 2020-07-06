What was your favorite childhood treat from the ice cream truck? | Contributor Q&A

Gary Brown

Chocolate-covered ice cream

Just about every time I answered the call of the summer ding-a-ling and ran to the ice cream truck, I bought—OK, Mom purchased—an ice cream bar dipped in a dark and flavorful coating. Cold and refreshing ice cream covered in chocolate—a double treat that in the summer sun you hurried to eat before it ran down the stick onto your knuckles.

Alison Matas

Characters

My favorite treat from the ice cream truck was any of those character-shaped treats made from something that was sort of like sherbet with gumballs for eyes. I’m pretty sure they all were flavored like cherry, regardless of what colors they were. My runner-up would be one of those blue and pink bubble-gum-flavored popsicles.

Kelsey Davis

SpongeBob SquarePants

Living on a dead-end street where the ice cream truck only came halfway up the road made things difficult for me as child. I’d run to scrounge up some change, and usually, I wasn’t fast enough to get to the truck before it turned and drove off. On the few occasions that I was fast enough, I always loved getting the SpongeBob SquarePants ice cream with gumball eyes. I loved it! As an adult, it sounds completely gross to me, but hey, it tasted good when I was young.