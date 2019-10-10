What was our favorite Halloween costume? | Contributor Q&A

Alison Matas

The costume that wasn’t …

My favorite Halloween costume is the costume that wasn’t. When I was a toddler, my mom spent a ton of time making me an elf costume for Halloween. (She is not a sewer, so this was a huge deal.) But when the big day rolled around, I absolutely refused to put it on. I ended up going trick-or-treating in my parka and still telling everyone who asked what I was dressed up as that I was an elf. I am a far more accommodating person now, but 2-year-old Alison had a lot of spunk. (Sorry, Mom!)

Gary Brown

Child-sized suit and tie …

My favorite Halloween costume was a little child-sized suit and tie.

I don’t know if it was my mother’s bright idea or if I came up with it, but I was supposed to be an adult, like my father, which was a faulty premise from the start because my dad—a carpenter—rarely wore suits other than for church, weddings and funerals. But, it was interesting the number of other guesses you get when you wear a suit door to door even during trick-or-treating time. “Aren’t you a cute little salesman!” “Who are you campaigning for?” “I have all the insurance I need, thanks, but I’ll give you candy anyway …”

Years later, I almost feel guilty that I wasn’t wearing a cowboy costume or a sheet turned into a ghost during my cherished memory. But, a suit is profitable. Some mothers were so pleased that at least one child in the neighborhood willingly dressed up for an occasion that they slipped me an extra candy bar.

Kelsey Davis

Bumble bee …

When I was a kid, my mom would make our Halloween costumes. At the time, I wasn’t a big fan of the homemade variety, but looking back now, I find it so sweet. The costume that always stands out in my mind is the bumble bee, complete with an oversize black sweatshirt with bright yellow bath towel segments. Adorned with yellow wings and sequin gold antennae, I was a pretty cute little bumble bee, if I do say so myself.