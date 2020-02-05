What is your favorite thing to do in the winter? | Contributor Q&A

Kelsey Davis

Get outside

I may be in the minority, but when winter hits, I get excited to get outside. Whether it’s shoveling snow as soon as it’s fallen, walking on the Hoover Trail followed by a hot chocolate or running on the Towpath Trail, being outside is where I like to be.

There’s something so calming about freshly fallen snow. The trails are quiet, and I find myself getting some much-needed fresh air and quiet time to let my mind wander. The key is to bundle up so you stay warm and plan to get a warm beverage afterward. There’s nothing like coming into your warm home with rosy cheeks and warming up by cuddling next to a soft, warm cat.

Gary Brown

curl up with a book

Could there be any place more toasty and cozy on a cold winter day than sitting near a fireplace—or on a comfortable couch in a lofted space to which your home’s heat has risen—with a loved one, each reading a good book? Throw in a favorite blanket or familiar afghan and the limbs of your body will be as warm as your heart, regardless of the temperature outside. Seeing snow falling through a nearby window strangely seems to warm the experience.

Call me a hopeless romantic, but sharing quiet time with someone you care about is a valuable use for “down time”—something that is abundant during the coldest of seasons. It is my belief that we should cherish that time as much as we do the people with whom we are passing it.