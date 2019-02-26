What is your favorite dish you’ve ever prepared? | Contributor Q&A

Kelsey Davis

Fudgy Brownies …

I’m not much of a cook, or a baker, for that matter. It’s not that I’m bad at it; I’m just lazy. But at the beginning of the year, I decided it was time to man up and learn how to make some new dishes. I bought “The Complete Cooking for Two Cookbook: 650 Recipes for Everything You’ll Ever Want to Make” by America’s Test Kitchen. My first recipe? Fudgy Brownies. The recipe calls for them to be made in a loaf tin, and it yields eight brownies. I adjusted the recipe just a tad and added a little bit of sea salt. Once they cooled, I tried one. It was the best brownie I’ve ever had. EVER! They were perfectly crunchy, perfectly gooey, perfectly sweet and perfectly salty. It’s officially my favorite dessert recipe. I imagine it would be even more decadent with a scoop of ice cream on top.

Alison Matas

Christmas Queso …

I have a recipe for a no-Velveeta “Christmas queso,” and it is my favorite thing I’ve ever made. It’s cheating to call it cooking because all you do is dump sour cream, cream cheese, pepperjack cheese and a can of tomatoes and chilis in a sauce pan. (There’s the recipe; you’re welcome.) This stuff is amazing and is always the first thing eaten at any party that I take it to. My sister has hovered over the stove to try it while it’s on the burner. It’s that good.