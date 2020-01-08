What are your New Year’s resolutions or what is your favorite thing to do in the winter? | Contributor Q&A

Alison Matas

Spend more time at home

One of my new year’s resolutions is to spend more time at my home. That probably sounds really silly, but I like to be busy and keep myself highly scheduled. I just put up my calendar for November (we write a few months ahead for the magazine) and there are only three days in the whole month that are unplanned. So my resolution is to try to stay at home a few nights a month and actually wash and put away my laundry in the same evening or something crazy like that.

Charita Goshay

Look for signs of spring

My favorite thing to do in winter is to look for signs of spring.

Yep. I’m that person. I don’t need a White Christmas or a one-horse open sleigh to appreciate Ohio’s four seasons.

An abnormally warm February might be of concern to some, but they’re usually people who don’t live here. A 50-degree Groundhog Day is proof that God loves the Midwest after all.

Winters are for good books, hot chocolate, thick sweaters and spring gardening catalogues.

Winters are for commonsense, as in “Keep calm, drive slow and carry on.”

You’ll discover just how much you posses if you underdress, or ignore black ice.

Winter can be beautiful, but it’s a beauty that’s best enjoyed from inside-looking-out.

Gary Brown

To do what feels right

“I’m going to eat only healthy foods for all of 2020 and exercise for two hours every day, while learning to play an instrument and taking up a new sport, at the same time I’m reading all of the top 100 great literary works.”

Specifically, I resolve to do none of those things, but I do resolve to try to do all of them and more, if they fit in at any particular moment in my actual resolution: to do whatever at the time seems like the right thing for my life and for the lives of people around me. This will vary in the moments of the coming year. It might mean either sitting down to a balanced meal of my own or snacking on the run so I can volunteer to provide healthful meals to those in need of them. I may take a trip to a gym or I could decide that a conversation with a troubled friend is more important. I might read or I might rest. In those moments, I resolve to do what is best. I will often fail. But, if I even sometimes follow the resolution—think of my resolution before acting—I will better myself.