Time to live in the moment | Letter from the Editor

While out shopping in late October—October 25, to be exact—I saw Christmas-related items. The store shelves were covered in “Ho Ho Ho” hoodies, balsam-scented candles, “Be Merry & Bright” doormats and more jolly items.

All I could think about was the scary movie I watched the night before. How could the world be moving onto a holiday two months away when I was still celebrating the holiday that was less than a week away?

If I’ve learned anything from being home since March, it’s this: Soak up the present. I’ve noticed just how much of a rush everyone is always in. At the beginning of the pandemic, people seemed to drive more slowly, be nicer and really cherish what they had right then instead of focusing on things months away.

More than a half a year of the “new normal” and people have lost their enjoyment of being in the moment. Now the roadways are bustling with tailgaters, and stores are crammed with upset people trying to rush to their next stop.

When did we become so focused on the next thing that we can’t even enjoy what we’re doing now? This holiday season, I challenge you to live in the now. Stop thinking about your ongoing to-do list. Stop focusing on what you’re going to watch, read, listen to next, and focus on what you’re watching, reading or listening to right now.

One way to center yourself—and spread holiday cheer—is to give back. Volunteer, donate, do what you can to help others. Check out our Give Back Guide to see how you can help local organizations that help local people. You won’t regret helping another human being in their time of need.

Until next month,

Kelsey Davis, editor