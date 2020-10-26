So much to be thankful for this year | Letter from the Editor

As I write this in late September, I’m not sure what Thanksgiving will look like for my family. Will we gather at my parents’ house for lunch, followed by dinner at my grandmother-in-law’s house, as usual? Or will we “gather” on Google Hangouts?

Either way, I do know that my husband, Austin, and I will be enjoying pumpkin pie. (I made a trial pie just this week!)

Being stuck at home with essentially no plans since March, I’ve had plenty of time to reflect on what matters to me in life. This year’s list of things I’m thankful for is a lot different than years past.

I’m thankful for:

1. Saving money on gas. Since March, I’ve only spent $60.41 on gas. I guess that’s one of the perks of working from home and having nowhere to go.

2. Having time to update our landscaping. In late August, I decided to dig up all of our shrubs, get rid of some plants, replant others and replace our mulch with rocks. It was no small task. I had to bring in the big guns, aka my dad.

3. Spending more time with my dad. Because our landscape project was outdoors, it was safe to work alongside someone who doesn’t live with us. My dad came over daily for about two weeks to help us do a complete makeover.

4. Getting to enjoy our home. Now that I love the way our home looks outside, I find myself spending more time out there. And I’ve updated stuff inside our home, too—including reorganizing, thanks to tips from The Home Edit—which has made me love it even more.

5. Having more time to read. Just an extra hour in the day, thanks to no commute, really has helped me focus on reading more.

6. Spending more time with my cats. Now I’m the favorite—at least with one of the cats!

Even during a tough year, there’s still a lot for which I have to be thankful. This isn’t a complete list, but it’s a start and goes beyond the givens: my husband, our families and friends, our health, financial stability, housing stability, etc.

This month’s cover story is all about one local family that has experienced heartbreak and illness but has come out the other side thankful for what it has. Read all about them in this issue.

Until next month,

Kelsey Davis, editor