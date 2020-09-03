Our Picks | September 2020

Each month, our staff shares their favorite “picks” of the month, whether they be TV shows, movies, books, podcasts, recent events, recipes they’ve tried, dishes from restaurants, places they’ve visited or a mix of a few.

Gary Brown

Activity: Drawing

I was in the middle of taking an adult drawing class when the coronavirus pandemic shut down such organized night school activities, so the weeks that followed have afforded a stress-free time for practice. Sketching and drawing at leisure, without a need to compare myself to fellow students, gave me a chance to be thoughtful about my mistakes and to improve at my own pace.

Kelsey Davis

Show: “Love Life”

While scrolling through Instagram, I saw an ad for “Love Life” on HBO Max. As a big fan of Anna Kendrick, I had to watch this romantic comedy series. It follows Darby Carter, played by Kendrick, as she navigates love in New York City. She’s look for lasting love. The series of 10 episodes, which covers a span of almost a decade, follows her through relationships and trying times with friends. It was so good and completely satisfying. Upon its ending, I wanted more, but I knew Darby’s story was over. But I’m in luck; it has been renewed for another season, but it will focus on a new lead character. I can’t wait!

Show: “I May Destroy You”

While using our subscription to HBO Max, my husband and I started watching “I May Destroy You,” starring Michaela Cole. The show follows Arabella, played by Cole, as a carefree, self-assured Londoner with a group of great friends, a boyfriend in Italy and a burgeoning writing career. But while on a night out with friends, her drink is spiked. She now has to piece together what happened to her that night and rebuild her life. (Note: This show focuses on sexual violence and assault, and I don’t recommend watching if that’s a trigger for you.)

Music: “Dedicated Side B” by Carly Rae Jepsen

I remember at a friend’s 21st birthday party playing a drinking game in which you said the correct next word in a song’s lyrics or you had to take a drink—or something along those lines; it’s been almost a decade. The song I remember playing the game to was Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe.” That song felt so overplayed back then that I was annoyed by her as an artist. Fast forward to 2020 and the release of her latest album, “Dedicated Side B,” and I’m officially a fan. I can’t stop listening on repeat. And apparently, I’m late to the game, as there’s a previous companion album, “Dedicated,” out a year ago which has the same catchy pop sounds. It’s been a nice jolt to my work-from-home music playlist rut.