Our Picks | October 2020

Each month, our staff will share their favorite “picks” of the month, whether they be TV shows, movies, books, podcasts, recent events, recipes they’ve tried, dishes from restaurants, places they’ve visited or a mix of a few.

Gary Brown

Activity: Walking

Something that I was lax about before the COVID-19 pandemic was getting exercise from walking. Now, with so many other activities halted or diminished in scope because of the coronavirus, I walk nearly every day and usually take in a variety of new sights in different locations.

Kelsey Davis

Music: Big Gigantic

It seems that a lot of what is inspiring me lately is music. Just like everyone else, I absolutely loved Taylor Swift’s new album Folklore. But you probably already know about that, so I wanted to share a band that’s new to me, and I’ve been enjoying streaming their music all day every work day for a while. Big Gigantic’s music is perfect for getting me in a flow to work. The band is an American instrumental electronic, jam band hip hop and jazz musical duo based in Boulder, Colorado. It’s a weird mix, but it works. And it keeps me focused—no small feat living with two crazy cats and seeing animals galore running across the deck just outside the window from my workspace aka my kitchen table.

Drink: Daily Detox from Diaita Cold Pressed Juice, Smoothies & Vegan Food

One of the perks of working from home is that I’m close enough to Diaita Cold Pressed Juice to swing by for a juice during my lunch break. I’ve tried a few drinks, but my favorite by far is the Daily Detox. It’s a blend of oranges, apples, ginger and lemon. It’s sweet and a little tangy from the lemon and ginger. It’s perfect! At $9, it might seem steep, but it’s really not. Think about the amount of raw fruit that is needed to make that much juice, plus the cost to pay employees and bottle the juice. All that, and I don’t have to clean my clunky blender. Win win!