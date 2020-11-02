Our Picks | November 2020

Each month, our staff shares their favorite “picks” of the month, whether they be TV shows, movies, books, podcasts, recent events, recipes they’ve tried, dishes from restaurants, places they’ve visited or a mix of a few.

Gary Brown

Activity: Voting

Coming up to this election, I’m spending way more time than likely is necessary for a single vote. I’m reading about candidates’ stances on issues in newspapers and magazines, watching a variety of network news programs on television, listening to radio talk shows that interview guests from both sides of the aisle, and I’m even hesitantly considering conspiracy theories on social media, so that when I vote, however I vote, I know why I’m voting the way I did.

Kelsey Davis

Book: “Something in the Water” by Catherine Steadman

I haven’t read a thriller in a while, so when I read the synopsis of this book, I was intrigued. A couple on their honeymoon goes scuba diving and finds something in the water. But what is it? What will their discovery mean? How will this change their lives? They’re forced to decide if they should speak out or not. I’m just about halfway through, and I can’t stop reading. This is one of those books that has made me gasp out loud while reading. I’m hoping the ending is just as satisfying as the book has been so far.

Food: Margarita Meets Bianco Pizza from Angello’s 2 Go

When I find something I love, I tend to stick with that, as opposed to trying new things. When I tried the Margarita Meets Bianco pizza from Angello’s 2 Go, I never looked back. My order is the same every time because this pizza is so good. It’s a mix of olive oil, garlic sauce, a touch of tomato sauce, Parmesan, mozzarella, fresh Julienne basil, oregano, ground sea salt and black pepper. It’s cooked to perfection every time, and I can’t get enough. Add a chocolate chip cookie to the order, and I’m in heaven!