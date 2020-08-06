Our Picks | August 2020

Each month, our staff will share their favorite “picks” of the month, whether they be TV shows, movies, books, podcasts, recent events, recipes they’ve tried, dishes from restaurants, places they’ve visited or a mix of a few.

Gary Brown

When I’ve tuned to a TV series lately, with extra time to spare, it hasn’t been for a current network show, which I seem to need to watch at its appropriate time or I’ll lose interest. Instead I’ve been bingeing a variety of Netflix or Amazon Prime shows—think, “Grace and Frankie,” “Ozark,” “Outlander” and “Bosch”—episode after episode, several seasons in succession.

Kelsey Davis

Podcast: The Lost Kids

I thought cutting my commute time to zero would really derail me from listening to podcasts, but it has done the opposite. While working from home, I’ve been listening to more podcasts than ever, especially when going for walks. My husband introduced me to “The Lost Kids.” I’m not quite sure how to describe what it’s about, but there was a reform school of sorts in the San Bernardino Mountains in California that was founded in 1967. The school, CEDU, would help transform troubled kids. The only problem is the tactics they went about doing it. The podcast catches up with former students, parents of students and “teachers.” It’s pretty heavy material, but it’s very interesting.

Book: “Queenie” by Candice Carty-Williams

I’ve also had plenty of time to read in recent months. The last book I loved was “Queenie” by Candice Carty-Williams. I read it in three days, which is some kind of record for me. The book follows Queenie, a 25-year-old Jamaican British girl living in south London, after a messy breakup from her long-term white boyfriend. She struggles a lot with the breakup, resulting in all kinds of bad decisions and work troubles. It’s a page-turner for sure.