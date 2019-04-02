One-Tank Trip: Pittsburgh

This is one quick trip you’ll want to take your time with.

Pittsburgh is a roughly two-hour, 100-mile journey from Stark County. The city—which sits at the intersection of the Ohio, Allegheny and Monongahela rivers and boasts more than 440 bridges—is well worth the drive.

Pittsburgh has 90 unique neighborhoods, each with its own charm and must-sees, according to Visit Pittsburgh.

My husband attended college in the city, and we try to visit a few times a year to see friends and visit his favorite haunts. We always find something new to love.

It’s a city worth exploring. If you can, take a long weekend and really dig in. I promise that even Cleveland Browns fans will have fun.

Explore:

The Heinz History Center (1212 Smallman Street) is the largest history museum in Pennsylvania and an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institute. Installations span everything from Heinz products to regional history to space to sports to Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. (heinzhistorycenter.org)

Carnegie Museum of Natural History (4400 Forbes Avenue), is one of four Carnegie museums in Pittsburgh (carnegiemuseums.org) and one of the top natural history museums in the U.S. The dinosaurs—including the world’s first T. rex specimen and the famous Dippy the Diplodocus statue out front—are a big draw. (carnegiemnh.org)

The Mattress Factory (500 Sampsonia Way) offers eclectic, immersive and experimental contemporary art across three buildings in the city’s North Side. Installations are created specifically for the site by artists-in-residence and encourage you to slow down and use all your senses. My favorite is work by artist James Turrell, who creates an almost scary experience that plunges you into complete darkness. (mattress.org)

The Andy Warhol Museum (117 Sandusky Street) explores the life and legacy of the Pittsburgh native and features the world’s largest collection of his work. The museum, another Carnegie institution, spans seven floors plus an underground studio and features permanent and rotating exhibits, daily film screenings and gallery talks and hands-on experience in making your own art. (warhol.org)

The Duquesne Incline (1220 Grandview Avenue) is my favorite way to snag a perfect view of the city. Ride the approximately 140-year-old incline cable car to the observation deck on the top of Mount Washington for a truly spectacular panoramic look at the skyline and three rivers that’s even better at night. Don’t hesitate to ask someone to snap a family photo on the observation deck. (duquesneincline.org)

Other stops:

For serious family fun: Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, 10 Children’s Way. (pittsburghkids.org)

For an old-school night out: Arsenal Bowl, 4310 Butler Street. (arsenalbowl.com)

For an immersive experience with art, history and nature: The Frick Pittsburgh, 7227 Reynolds Street. (thefrickpittsburgh.org)

For a truly massive collection of work: The Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Avenue. (cmoa.org)

For an awesome 15-acre nature walk: Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1 Schenley Drive. (phipps.conservatory.org)

For offbeat public art: Randyland, 1501 Arch Street. (randy.land)

For hands-on fun: Carnegie Science Center, 1 Allegheny Avenue, (carnegiesciencecenter.org)

For a wild outing: Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, 7370 Baker Street. (pittsburghzoo.com)

Eat & drink:

For brews and bites in a unique setting—in this case, a historic church: Church Brew Works, 3525 Liberty Avenue.(churchbrew.com)

For an extensive collection of whiskey and a creative menu at a James Beard nominated restaurant: Butcher & The Rye, 212 Sixth Street. (butcherandtherye.com)

For cider, mead and experimental pizza: Threadbare Cider House, 1291 Spring Garden Avenue. (threadbarecider.com)

For an iconic Pittsburgh classic: Primanti Bros., 46 18th Street (original location, you can find them all over). (primantibros.com)

For coffee with a kick: Black Forge Coffee House, 1206 Arlington Avenue. (facebook.com/blackforgecoffeehouse)