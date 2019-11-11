One-Tank Trip: Hudson

Spend a day in the city with editor Kelsey Davis. Follow along as she treks the bustling downtown on a Saturday.

9 a.m.: Fuel up Start your day with some coffee or tea at Open Door Coffee Company at 164 N Main Street (opendoorcoffeecompany.com). Choose from coffee, lattes, espresso varieties, tea and more. Grab a pastry while you’re at it. I highly recommend the iced spiced chai latte.

10 a.m.: Find a good read Stop in to The Learned Owl Book Shop (learnedowl.com) to peruse the latest releases. With three floors of books for all ages and all interests, ranging from classic picture books to travel guides to the latest New York Times bestsellers, The Learned Owl is a book lover’s paradise.

Noon: Grab a bite Make your way to Hudson’s Restaurant (hudsonsrestaurant.com) for lunch. The casual eatery offers a long list of burgers and comfort food plus an extensive martini menu. My lunch choice: the Strawberry Salad. Come hungry; it’s a very large salad.

1:30 p.m.: Go shopping Walking down Main Street, you’ll find tons of unique stores to peruse. Whether you’re looking for clothing, art or food, there’s plenty from which to choose. Two of my picks are The Grey Colt (thegreycolt.com) women’s clothing boutique and Uncommon Art (artstudioinhudson.com), which combines three art studios and a retail gallery.

3:30 p.m.: Pick some flowers Swing by The Greenhouse Florist (thegreenhouseflorist.com) on Clinton Street to pick up some fresh blooms to bring home with you. Featuring all kinds of beautiful fresh flowers, The Greenhouse Florist is overflowing with beauty. Owner Greg will set you up with an extravagant arrangement.

4:30 p.m.: Get a treat Finish your day with a sweet treat. Stop at Lulu’s Yogurt with a Twist (mylulusyogurt.com) for some delicious frozen yogurt. Or venture to Great Lakes Baking Co. (greatlakesbakingco.org) for some fresh goodies. The cinnamon rolls are so good.