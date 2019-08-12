One-Tank Trip: Dearborn, Michigan

The genius of an American innovator who put the world on wheels is celebrated at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and Greenfield Village in Dearborn, Michigan.

Located less than four hours north from Stark County, the Ford Museum and adjoining Greenfield Village serve as a showcase for more than 200 years of American culture and ingenuity.

Ford did not invent the automobile, but his affordable Model T, introduced in 1908, made them accessible. His introduction of the assembly line also forever changed manufacturing.

The museum features dozens of historic vehicles, including an 1897 steam locomotive, the city bus on which Rosa Parks was arrested in Birmingham, Alabama, thus sparking the civil rights movement and the Lincoln Continental limousine the late President John F. Kennedy was riding in at the time of his assassination in 1963.

A number of aircraft also are on display, illustrative of how American technology and innovation enabled flight.

The museum includes a faithful reproduction of Menlo Park, a complex of laboratories and film studios in New Jersey, owned and built by Ohioan Thomas Edison, the most prolific inventor of the 20th century and a personal friend of Henry Ford.

Ford also used his fortune to purchase and preserve the rocking chair that President Abraham Lincoln was occupying the night of his assassination. A great admirer of the president, Ford also bought, moved and reassembled the Logan County (Illinois) Court House, where a young Lincoln practiced law.

The museum also showcases the newest in automobile manufacturing in the form of the Rogue Plant, a cutting-edge presentation that demonstrates how robots and “STEAM”—science technology engineering and mathematics—are used to build the Ford F-150, the first pickup truck with an all-aluminum body.

Greenfield Village features a railroad line, two 19th century working farms and baseball fields on which games are played the way they would have been in 1867.

For more information, visit thehenryford.org.