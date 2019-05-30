One-Tank Trip: Cincinnati

Courtesy of Cincinnati Museum Center Facebook Page

From Skyline Chili, to its riverfront, to flying pigs, Cincinnati is a city that wears its history on its sleeve.

During the 1980s as the city was reviving its riverfront, an artist came up with the concept of the “flying pig” sculptures as a nod to the city’s past as a major pork producer, earning it the nickname “Porkopolis.”

Nicknamed the “Queen City” for its rapid growth during the 1820s, Cincinnati was a major escape route for runaway slaves heading north. To commemorate Cincinnati’s role in this bid for freedom, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center (freedomcenter.org) was opened in 2004.

>> Here are some other places to visit:

Smale Riverfront Park (cincinnatiparks.com/smale-riverfront-park): Stretching 45 acres along the Ohio River, the Riverfront encompasses parks, restaurants, walking paths, picnic areas and venues for art exhibits and live music. The Cincinnati-Covington Bridge, which connects Ohio to Kentucky, was designed by John Roebling, who also designed the Brooklyn Bridge. At the time, the Cincinnati-Covington Bridge was the longest suspension bridge in the world.

Skyline Chili (skylinechili.com): Cincinnati is home to Skyline Chili, a homegrown restaurant that has become world-famous for a singular recipe: Spaghetti topped with chili and a layer of cheese. The first Skyline restaurant was opened in 1949 by Nicholas Lambrinides, an immigrant from Kastoria, Greece. Today, Skyline Chili franchises can be found in several states, and Skyline Chili products are available at grocery retailers across the U.S.

Great American Ball Park (mlb.com/reds/ballpark): This is the home field of the Cincinnati Reds, Major League Baseball’s first franchise, originally known as the “Red Stockings.” Built in 2003, the stadium also houses the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum.

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden (cincinnatizoo.org): Opened in 1875, the Cincinnati Zoo is a National Historic Landmark. Covering 75 acres, the zoo has 580 animal species and is the second oldest zoo in the U.S. The Botanical Garden features 3,000 different plants and a 4D theater.

Cincinnati Art Museum (cincinnatiartmuseum.org): Founded in 1881, the museum is one of the oldest in the U.S. and the first to be built west of the Allegheny Mountains. The museum’s collection contains 100,000 artifacts spanning 6,000 years of history. The museum receives more than 250,000 visitors a year.

Tyler Davidson/Genius of Water Fountain: Hardware millionaire Henry Probasco commissioned the 9-foot-tall fountain as a gift to the city in 1871 as a memorial to his brother-in-law, Tyler Davidson. On its 100th birthday, the fountain was renovated and relocated to Fountain Square Plaza.

Union Terminal (cincymuseum.org/union-terminal): The former Art Deco-style train station was opened in 1933 to consolidate seven railroad lines that operated in the city. The building eventually was closed and languished for years. Restoration came by transforming the building into the Cincinnati Museum Center.

Newport Aquarium­ (newportaquarium.com): Located two minutes from downtown Cincinnati, the Newport Aquarium is located in Newport, Kentucky. In 2004, it was named “Best Aquarium in the Midwest” by the Zagat Survey U.S. Family Travel Guide.

To learn more, visit cincinnatiusa.com.