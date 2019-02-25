One-tank trip: Amish Country

In 1805, a group of Amish settlers in Pennsylvania began the move west to Ohio, resulting in one of the nation’s largest concentrations of their community.

Today, Northeast Ohio is home to 60,000 Amish in roughly 52 communities. Amish life is a big draw for non-Amish tourists, who are curious and fascinated with their 19th century way of life.

Amid rolling green hills, living in white clapboard farmhouses, nearly a dozen different Amish affiliations call Holmes County home, followed by Tuscarawas and Wayne counties. The single-largest group is the conservative Swartzentruber Amish, who emerged in 1913 and are concentrated in eastern Holmes County.

All are within an hour’s drive of Stark County.

These days, Amish communities are dotted with restaurants boasting Amish-style cooking and roadside stands, along with gift and antique shops, furniture stores, wine, cheese and chocolates, lodging and live entertainment in such villages as Millersburg (county seat), Sugarcreek, Berlin, Mount Hope, Winesburg and Walnut Creek.

Activities

Activities range from group tours, to flea markets, bed and breakfasts, to experiencing a home-cooked meal with an Amish family in their home.

A good place to start is the Holmes County Visitors’ Guide and the Ohio Amish Country Map & Visitors’ Guide (visitamishcountry.com). Note: Many attractions are closed on Sundays.

One popular tourist magnet is the village of Berlin, home to more than three dozen retailers and galleries and the Behalt Amish & Mennonite Heritage Center (behalt.com), which features a 265-foot mural depicting the history of the Amish. Berlin also is home to Wendell August Forge, the country’s oldest and largest forge.



Other attractions include:

Der Dutchman Restaurant (dhgroup.com/restaurants/der-dutchman-walnut-creek-oh), 4985 State Route 515, Millersburg. One of the earliest “Amish-style” restaurants, Der Dutchman has grown into the Dutchman Hospitality Group, a tourism company that offers lodging, shopping and live theater. It includes restaurants and lodging in Sugarcreek, Berlin, Plain City, Bellville, Indiana, and Sarasota, Florida.

Lehman’s Hardware (lehmans.com), 4779 Kidron Road, Kidron. Opened in 1955, Lehman’s has gained a national following among low-tech enthusiasts seeking oil lamps to wood stoves, from old-fashioned kitchen utensils, to wooden toys. Visit the site or call 330-438-5346.

Amish Country Theater (amishcountrytheater.com), 4365 State Route 39, Walnut Creek. It features live, onstage comedy. For more information, call 888-988-7469.

Ugly Bunny Winery (uglybunnywinery.wordpress.com), 16104 State Route 39, Loudonville. It features estate and Ohio-sourced wines and bourbon-barrel aged “1814-Founders Reserve.” Bring in your own food or eat at the restaurants. It’s closed on Sundays. For more information, call 330-988-9057, visit the site or find it on Facebook.

Ohio Star Theater at Dutch Valley (ohiostartheater.com), 1357 Old Route 39 NE, Sugarcreek. Opened in 2017, the 500-seat venue offers live concerts and theater and family-friendly entertainment. It’s open on Sundays. Visit the site or find it on Facebook.

Camping

Campgrounds and cabins are available in Amish country at a variety of sites including:

• Berlin RV Park, Countryside Campers Paradise (berlinrvpark.com)

• Coshocton KOA (koa.com/campgrounds/coshocton)

• Evergreen Park RV Resort Ltd. (evergreenparkrvresort.com)

• Lake Wapusun Campground (lakewapusuncampground.com)

• Long Lake Park Campground (longlakeparkcampground.com)

• McPeek’s Mighty Maze (mcpeeksmightymaze.com)

• Timbercrest Camp and RV Park (timbercrestrvpark.com)

• Toodik Family Campground Cabin & Canoeing (camptoodik.com)

Cabins & Canoeing:

• Baylor Beach Park (baylorbeachpark.com)

• Whispering Hills Jellystone Park Resort (whisperinghillsjellystone.com)

• Mohican Adventures and Mohican State Park (mohicanadventures.com)