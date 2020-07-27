Not everything is taught in the classroom | Letter from the Editor

When my husband, Austin, and I started dating, I told him I didn’t know how to cook. For the first year and a half, he would cook for us. One night when he was running late from work, he asked if I could make our dinner. I think I made a simple meal of chicken with some veggies.

After tasting the chicken, Austin was surprised and upset. He was surprised at how good it tasted as I claimed that I didn’t know how to cook, and he was upset that he had been cooking for us that long when he—and I—actually preferred my cooking.

Since then, I’ve been making the majority of our meals. I’m not quite sure if I was lying in those early days or just not sure my cooking was up to par.

Over the years, I’ve cooked a ton more, found new recipes, watched videos and learned a lot in the kitchen. Sadly, I didn’t take Home Economics in high school, so I had to learn some of the home basics from my parents and the internet.

When thinking about the education issue, I realized that a lot of what we learn in life is outside of the classroom—not to take away from our wonderful teachers! But there’s only so much that can be taught in a school day and school year. So I figured this issue would be a perfect one to cover some important life tips that we all should know as adults.

See all of the insightful information in this issue. Maybe you’ll learn a thing or two that you didn’t already know!

Until next month,

Kelsey Davis, editor