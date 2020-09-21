My excuse to embrace fall early | Letter from the Editor

There comes a time every summer when there’s a slight chill in the air, and it makes me excited for fall. When the sun starts setting noticeably earlier and the temps get cooler overnight, I start looking ahead to cozy evenings.

This is usually when I start lighting candles in the house and renting Halloween movies from the library—to beat the rush!

Although it’s only late August as I write this, I feel that because I’m working on the October issue, I have an excuse to be thinking all things fall and Halloween. It’s my excuse to make pumpkin bread (Will this replace the banana bread fad from the beginning of quarantine?).

And it’s my excuse to drink and eat all things pumpkin from local shops once they start selling them. Check out the local Pumpkin Spice + Everything Nice feature highlighting a bunch of pumpkin-flavored goods you can find locally.

I guess the cooler temps also give me no excuse for not getting out there and running like I said I would—or for not doing the yard work I’ve been putting off because it was too hot. Maybe fall isn’t my favorite after all!

I take that back.

It’s beautiful in Ohio in the fall; just read Gary’s column, At this time … in Stark County, this month to see what I mean.

If your favorite part of fall is Halloween and all of its spookiness, you’ll love this month’s cover feature on the Palace Theatre, which is said to be haunted. Read all about it in this issue.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the Aultman Brave & Beautiful section inside this issue. Highlighting four women at different stages of fighting breast cancer, these ladies are true survivors, and they gladly shared their stories to help bring awareness to others in the fight. Read all about them in this issue.

Until next month,

Kelsey Davis, editor