The making of our Singles issue | Behind the Scenes

The making of our Singles issue | Behind the Scenes

Putting together the Most Eligible Singles issue is kind of like opening a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.

First, the nominations start rolling in, full of sweet comments and stories about the nominees from the friends and family who nominate them. When explaining why the nominees are still single, almost every nominator says one of two things—either they’re not sure why, or they think people might be intimidated by the nominee. We count the latter in the pro column—intimidating is just another word for impressive!

From here it’s up to the nominees—a few get back to us immediately with their applications. And the others? It can be like pulling teeth to get some of them to agree to be featured, but we can be very persusasive.

From there, we read over what the nominees have to say about themselves. A key to getting featured? Put some thought into your answers!

Next up is the photo shoot—AKA our favorite part of the process. This year, we were inspired by the more casual dating habitat: the coffee shop. And with its chill vibe and gourmet waffles, Cultured Coffee & Waffles was the perfect spot.

The shoot went off without a hitch, though as usual, our singles were a bit nervous. Bear in mind, these people had never met, and we were asking them to sit closely at a table and laugh like old friends. Luckily, Amy Mears got the ball rolling by asking how many siblings everyone had. From there, the random icebreakers kept coming, much like a first date!

By the time we moved to the booth with waffles in tow, everyone wanted a taste. I think photographer Julie Botos even captured some photos of the girls digging in. But this group wasn’t big on coffee. Those coffee cups you see in the photos? They’re empty, except for one.

Another thing you may have noticed about the photos—there’s nobody in the background. The shop was open throughout our shoot, but we scared off just about everyone who was trying to enjoy their waffles, including a dog who was spooked by Julie’s flash!

By the end of the evening, everyone had loosened up, and we got some great shots of this year’s class. Looking for love? Check out this year’s singles.

THE ISSUE BY THE NUMBERS

2 waffles used & partially eaten

66 minutes to capture photos of this year’s class

1 accident on the way to the shoot. Don’t worry, she’s okay!

49 emails sent regarding this year’s Most Eligible Singles issue

1 dog scared (but not harmed!) during shooting