Lots of local love | Letter from the Editor

I’ll be honest, when we were told the week of March 9 that we would be working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, I truly thought we’d be working from home for about two weeks.

I brought home the essentials, but I left some stuff in my office that I wish I had brought home, including my fancy teas, one of my hairbrushes, my lint roller, the extender for my laptop cord and countless actual work-related items that would make my job easier.

I also thought life would be pretty normal; we’d all just be working from home and staying home more than usual. But as we all know, that wasn’t/hasn’t been the case. When you’re forced to stay home, you realize everything you truly enjoy in life and what you really like to do in your community.

I found out very quickly just how much I love the North Canton Public Library. I was devastated when libraries closed with no opening date in sight. I was so relieved when the library started offering library to-go.

And during this time, I realized just how much small businesses play a role in our lives and how important it is to support them. Local restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, retail shops and more local businesses became so innovative in the way they reached and served their customer bases during this time. It made me feel a huge amount of pride for Stark County.

I feel like this year’s Local Faves list is a bit of a love letter to local businesses when they need it most. Get out and support them, if you can. See the list of winners plus staff picks (and runners up) inside this issue.

Until next month,

Kelsey Davis, editor