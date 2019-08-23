Letter from the Editor: September 2019

So much to be proud of in Stark County

As I write this letter, it’s Friday afternoon of Enshrinement Week. The office is pretty empty as many reporters and staff are covering various events happening. Tonight is the Gold Jacket Dinner, and Saturday kicks off with The Canton Repository Grand Parade followed by the enshrinement in the evening.

On my lunch break, I got out of the office and noticed freshly painted lines on Market Avenue, and I felt an excitement in the air.

This happiness fills the county the last week and first weekend of August every year. We may complain when the traffic gets heavy and the highway fills up with plates from other states, but don’t be fooled, we actually love it!

The festivities bring a sense of refreshment every year. Little old Canton is put on the big screen for a week, and all of us Stark Countians take pride in that.

We don’t need to wait for this one week a year to be proud of our county. Stark County has a lot to offer, and we deserve to shine for the whole country to see.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame isn’t all we have to offer—even though it’s pretty freaking awesome that it’s here—and this issue is a perfect example of everything else we’re proud to have here.

From your favorite pizza shop to your favorite yoga studio to your favorite barber, we’ve tallied the votes and have the complete list of Local Faves. See if your faves won, and check out our editor’s picks.

Also in this issue is About Your Home with plenty of tips for renovating and remodeling your space, plus our Guide to Real Estate featuring the top local professionals.

Until next month,

Kelsey Davis, editor