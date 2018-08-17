Making my must-do list

In a perfect world, I would tally all of your votes for Local Faves, see which local businesses won and then go out and test the winners to make sure they’re worthy. I’d enjoy tons of delicious food and shop all the best boutiques. I would meet the who’s-who of Stark County and try all of the top-tier services. I’d enjoy all kinds of festivals and fun.

But, sadly, we don’t live in a perfect world. I’m stuck at my desk tallying your votes instead of testing them for myself. I agree with almost all of them. But some winners surprised me—in a good way. Maybe I had forgotten about them, or maybe I hadn’t even heard of them yet. But I’m glad I’m aware of them now!

As with every other year, after the Local Faves are announced, I always refer to the list of winners as a must-do/must-eat/must-try list. If they won Local Faves, I’m bound to have a good experience, right?

I’m excited for my must-do list this year because 2018’s Local Faves do not disappoint! Just look at the cover. Those macarons are drool-worthy.

After perusing the winners and making your own list of must-dos, crack open About Your Home and read all about local lifestyle blogger Mandi Johnson. The voice behind Making Nice in the Midwest, makingniceinthemidwest.com, shares some of her interior design secrets and tips.

I’ve been following her Instagram, @mandimakes, for months, and her home renovations have motivated me to fix up my own home. Hopefully she’ll inspire you, too!

You’ll find style inspiration in this issue as well. The ladies at The District Boutique have all of your fall wardrobe needs.

Until next month,

Kelsey Reinhart, editor