Letter from the Editor: October 2019

Enjoy a good beer this fall

It’s finally fall. You may have noticed because pumpkin spice is everywhere! Once summer ends, it’s time to bring out the scarves, don your flannels and switch back to hot coffee.

In Ohio, it also means fall festivals, pumpkin picking and enjoying the bright foliage. When I think about fall, I can’t wait for football games and hoodie weather and the occasional ice-cold beer, accompanied by a bonfire, of course. Make that a local craft beer.

If you’re also a fan of delicious local craft beer, then this is the issue for you. Whether you like your beer at the brewhouse or on your back porch, the brews featured in this issue won’t disappoint.

And if you don’t feel like going home when the bar closes, then you’re in luck. Sandy Springs Brewing Company, featured on the cover, has an Airbnb, known as the Brewers Quarters, two doors down. Have some brewskies and stay the night in the luxurious, historic 1800s second-floor studio. Check it out, plus updates on Canton Brewing Co., Paradigm Shift Craft Brewery, Royal Docks Brewing Co., Maize Valley Winery & Craft Brewery and Muskellunge Brewing Co.

Also in this issue is the Aultman Brave & Beautiful insert highlighting six individuals who are at different stages of battling breast cancer. Read all about their courageous stories and their care from Aultman Cancer Center.

Until next month,

Kelsey Davis, editor