Letter from the Editor: November 2019

Pies, pies and more pies

Ask your friends and family what their favorite thing is about Thanksgiving dinner, and many of their answers probably will be pie. We took this into account when planning this issue.

In August, we decided that a Thanksgiving Pie Showdown would be the perfect way to celebrate Thanksgiving in our November issue. With six volunteers to bake pie, we chose the contenders: pumpkin pie, apple pie, pecan pie, sweet potato pie, cranberry-glazed pumpkin pie and key lime pie.

What’s more fun than baking pies, taste-testing them and judging them—and you get paid to do all of it? Not much!

On a Monday in early September, our team gathered to try our delicious creations. With six pies on the agenda, we all came hungry and ready to dig in. The key to trying so many pies is taking very small slices and writing your thoughts as you’re tasting each one. That helps keep your judgment clear.

My personal favorite? It’s a tie between the key lime pie and pumpkin pie. I can’t resist pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving, but the key lime pie was so unexpected and would be a nice, light touch after a heavy Thanksgiving meal.

The Thanksgiving Pie Showdown made for an exciting—and sugar-filled—afternoon. See how we judged the pies and find recipes for all of them.

This issue also is our annual Arts & Culture issue. Featuring ArtsinStark’s largest arts organizations: Canton Ballet, Canton Museum of Art, Canton Symphony, Massillon Museum, Palace Theatre, Players Guild and SingStark!, this issue is jam-packed with everything you could need to know about the local arts scene.

Read all about them and find end-of-the-year events each organization is hosting.

Until next month,

Kelsey Davis, editor