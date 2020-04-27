Letter from the Editor: May 2020

CHOOSE TO LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE

This year has been rough, to say the least. When 2020 began, little did we know that a virus was going to sweep the world and change almost everything.

People panicked; people overbought toilet paper and canned goods; other people denied it was happening all together.

After the panic subsided and people realized working from home and homeschooling their children would be the new normal, I noticed something.

Amidst all the chaos, a lot of people were actually being nice. People were sending emails truly asking how I was doing. When I’d go for walks, people actually waved. When I’d brave the grocery store to stock up again, people were courteous. Even on the road, people seemed to drive more slowly and cautiously. And online, there were still the Negative Nancies, but there were also the Positive Pollies—the ones sending good vibes and sharing motivational and upbeat stories.

In times of crisis, it can be easy to see only the negative and dwell in it, but I chose not to during this uncertain situation.

I’m a pretty negative person at heart (one thing I truly can’t stand about myself), but I chose to look at the bright side in this situation. I chose to have slow mornings and enjoy my coffee. I chose to get outside and go for walks. I chose to watch some shows I hadn’t had time for in the past. I chose to workout and actually build some upper-body strength that I was severely lacking. I chose to make good, healthy food and truly enjoy my meals. And I chose to cherish the extra time with my husband and cats.

I hope you chose to look at the bright side, too! And I hope through all of this, you chose to support local businesses and restaurants the best you could. Speaking of which, this issue is full of our absolute favorite dishes from local restaurants, most of which are offering carryout, curbside service and/or delivery. See our favorites.

Until next month,

Kelsey Davis, editor