Letter from the Editor: May 2019

Innovative restaurants abound

By this time of year, it can be hard to remember exactly what we were thinking when we finalized the editorial calendar for the whole year back in October. Our media kit still mentions Gourmet Legacy as the cover story for this issue. But as you can tell, this issue isn’t about that.

This year, we decided instead of featuring longstanding restaurants as we did last year, we wanted to highlight Stark County’s Dining Dynasties. They’re impressive to say the least.

Just think about Gervasi Vineyard alone. What started as one restaurant and winery on a 55-acre plot of land has expanded so many times into a complete destination for locals and out-of-towners alike.

Gervasi isn’t the only innovative restaurant that has been expanding over the years.

Old Carolina Barbecue Co. has grown to include 10 locations—with three in Stark County—and two additional restaurant concepts. You’ve heard of Smoke the Burger Joint, but you may not have heard about their latest venture—StreetCraft Modern Mexican, which is a completely new idea as it has no storefront with deliveries only.

Basil Asian Bistro is another restaurant to watch, as it has been expanding into new territories. Ramen Katsu, anyone?

And finally, we can’t forget Jerzee’s Sports Grille, which has three local locations and an additional night club bar, MBar, right beside its Belden Village location. Whether you want sports and food or drinks and dancing, they’ve thought of it all. Read all about these Dining Dynasties this month.

What goes better with food than watching TV? I’m not sure anything does! That’s why we chose to highlight our favorite streaming shows at the moment. Of course after I wrote mine, I dove into another series that I can’t stop watching. I’m a little late to the game, but “Stranger Things” on Netflix has been my go-to lately and just in time for the new season, which is being released on July 4. Check out two of my other picks, as well as a handful of shows our staff is streaming.

Also in this issue is the Dental Guide. Maybe your pearly whites are perfect as is, but maintenance is key to keeping them that way. Check out the top professionals in the area.

Until next month,

Kelsey Davis, editor