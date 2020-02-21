Letter from the Editor: March 2020

The possibilities feel endless this spring

It’s finally March—the first exciting month of the year. Why is it exciting, you ask? Let me tell you.

March signifies spring. The days get longer thanks to Daylight Saving Time, which starts March 8 this year. And just 11 days later, spring starts.

Now, I know we live in Ohio, and the beginning of spring isn’t always sunshine and blooming flowers, but it’s the beginning of something new. Soon the flowers will push through the ground and the temperatures will rise.

But I’ll relish in the fact that my drives to and from work aren’t in the dark. And I get a little extra daylight when I get home. Hello 7:30 p.m. sunset. Oh, how I’m happy to welcome you back!

What will I do with this extra time? Maybe go for a walk. Maybe buy a bike and hit the trails. Maybe do some outdoor yoga—still bundled up of course. Maybe head to Price Park to see if the geese are out. The possibilities feel endless.

If I opt to stay indoors on the still chilly days, I might want to bake—and you might too. You’re in luck! This issue is bursting at the seams with recipes—cookie recipes, that is.

Check out these eight delicious cookie recipes. Our staff did a wonderful job of baking these beauties, and we had even more fun tasting and judging them. See how they ranked.

Until next month,

Kelsey Davis, editor