Letter from the Editor: June 2020

SUMMER FUN ALL AROUND

I’m not a big fan of summer weather in Ohio. It’s muggy, sweaty and many times, it feels like you’re wading through a swimming pool when leaving the air-conditioned office on a humid day.

As someone who has naturally frizzy hair—think Monica from “Friends” when she visits Barbados—I’m not big on dealing with humidity. I prefer to spend my time indoors when the weather gets that torturous.

On the more reasonably temperate days, I enjoy getting outside and soaking up some sun—responsibly, of course. Usually, you can find me on my deck reading a book.

I know summer usually calls for outdoor plans at all times possible for a lot of people, but I know there are some people like me who appreciate cooler temperatures and indoor activities. So when thinking of this issue—and what we’ve been dealing with regarding the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing—we decided that we should cover things to do both indoors and out.

Our team had fun coming up with exciting activities for you to do alone or with family this summer in the comfort of each other’s company in the air or out in the heat. See all of our suggestions in this issue.

Continue the fun by creating a party atmosphere on your patio. With tips from Naturescapes Design, your patio will be looking its best in no time. Check out this issue of About Your Home for that and more.

Also in this issue is the Twenty Under 40! special section featuring this year’s class. These 20 individuals have excelled in their fields and are working hard to better our community. Check them out in this issue.

Until next month,

Kelsey Davis, editor