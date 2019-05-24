Letter from the Editor: June 2019

Always an adventure to be had

In the era of smartphones and streaming shows, it may be easy to let the summer fly by while staring at one device or another.

That’s essentially how my winter and spring flew by, but this summer, I intend to change that.

I remember when I was a kid, cellphones weren’t a thing. My siblings, friends and I would play outside. We would ride bikes, swing on the swing set, play kickball, twirl batons, play softball and volleyball and just spin in circles in the yard. On the days that it rained, we would spend our time indoors playing Nintendo 64 or dancing to the latest CD.

There never really was any time to just stare into the void of some device, not even the video games. We were always doing something. Then, onto the next thing. There always was an adventure to be had, even if it was in our own backyard.

As I’ve gotten older, I realize that every summer I long for those fun-filled do nothing, yet do everything, days.

So this summer, I’ve taken a pledge with myself to be better. No longer will I allow myself to spend every evening staring at a device. And weekends will be spent outdoors, weather permitting.

Stark County is jam-packed with all kinds of outdoor fun for the summer. And for those aforementioned rainy days—or days when it’s just too stinking hot to be outside—the county has more than enough to keep everyone busy, and happy, inside. See what I’m talking about starting on Page 36. Will you take the pledge with me?

Maybe your idea of outdoor fun is hosting some patio parties at home. If so, we have just the thing for you. Whether your patio is a veteran to the party scene or the new kid on the block, this month’s About Your Home cover feature will help you spruce things up. Check it out after Page 34.

Get out and enjoy the sun this summer! But don’t forget the sunscreen.

Until next month,

Kelsey Davis, editor