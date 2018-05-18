Sweet summertime

During the summer when I was a kid, my yard served as the neighborhood gathering place. Kickball, softball, volleyball, dodgeball—you name it, we played it. I spent all my waking hours outside soaking up the sun. A dip in the pool, some basketball in the driveway, twirling baton in the yard, riding bikes down the road, catching fireflies at night. I had no time to waste inside.

If the sun was out, you can bet I was out—that was basically the rule at my house. My mom never wanted to hear my brother, sister and I say, “I’m bored.” If we were bored, she would give us something to do, and not something that we would want to do. So we stayed out of her hair and played outside.

Now, I’d give anything for someone to tell me to go play outside during the summer. Being an adult has its perks, but tons of daylight hours in the summer with nothing to do doesn’t seem to be in the benefits package—unless you’re a teacher. So this year, I’m going to make the most of my evenings and weekends.

After a winter that would never end, I’m excited for the warmth of summer. I don’t want to waste some of the most beautiful months Ohio has to offer just sitting inside staring at my phone or streaming another show.

I don’t have to look far to find something to do. Stark County is bursting with beautiful parks for walking, running and taking in the scenery, as well as perfect patios for lunch, dinner or drinks outdoors and water fun for the whole family. Make sure to check the special calendar in The Great Outdoors section for all kinds of outdoor events and activities during the month of June.

And get ready to cook this month. We have a special Summer Snacks feature with you guessed it—snacks great for summertime, including this month’s Test Kitchen featuring homemade ice cream sandwiches. How delicious do those sweet treats look?

If that wasn’t enough, this issue also features About Your Home with tips and tricks for the best home renovations and our Twenty under 40! special section honoring this year’s spectacular class.

Grab your sunglasses, get outside and settle in to read this mammoth issue!

Until next month,

Kelsey Reinhart, editor