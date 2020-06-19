Letter from the Editor: July 2020

DON’T FORGET THE SUNSCREEN

When I was a kid, summer days were spent outside from sun up to sun down unless it was raining or way too hot to be playing under the sun. If we sat in the house trying to play Nintendo, my mom would tell us to go play a game or ride bikes or do something outdoors.

My brother, sister and I would go outside and find something to do. Usually, we ended up in the swimming pool or playing games in the yard with the neighbor kids.

So I spent a lot of time in the hot summer sun during the ’90s and early 2000s. I suffered some pretty harsh sunburns during those summers. It was almost a rite of passage each summer to get a really nice tan from the time school let out till we went back in September.

I remember applying sunscreen a few times each summer—on the days that were especially scorching. Looking back, I’m ashamed at how I viewed sun exposure. I was excited to get burnt. I couldn’t wait for the tan to reveal itself in a few days.

Now as an adult, I wear sunscreen on my face daily even though my job is in an office—or at a kitchen table, as it has been since March 13. I even push my husband to apply sunscreen to his face every time he heads out for a run.

I also make sure to lather up the SPF when I sit out on the deck reading a book or head to the trail for a walk. I often wear my husband’s baseball caps when working outside in the yard when it’s especially sunny. You can never be too safe!

This issue is full of more ways to keep your skin protected from the sun’s harmful rays this summer—and all year round.

Until next month,

Kelsey Davis, editor