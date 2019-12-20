Letter from the Editor: January 2020

Head start on my resolutions

January is all about making resolutions and starting off the year on a healthy note. But for me this year, it’s about continuing my healthy ways.

I got a jump on my resolutions back in September. That’s when I finally broke down and bought myself a fancy fitness-tracking watch. That helped jumpstart my healthy lifestyle.

Because my job is a sedentary one, I don’t get in many steps during my day. In the past, I’d sit at my desk all day, then go home and sit on the couch all evening. Most days, my step count was at 1,000 or less—a lot less. Not so good.

Since purchasing my watch, I’ve consistently reached 5,000 steps or more each day. I was finding it hard to reach that goal throughout the work day, so I would go for walks in the evening when the weather was nice.

Then November hit, and the sun started setting earlier and earlier. I’m not a big fan of walking in the dark, so I improvised. I started working out on my elliptical every morning. By the time I get to work, I already have at least 2,000 steps under my belt.

The daily workouts lead to more healthy choices. I took a step back and looked at my diet and realized I was missing quite a few important things. I’d like to say I immediately started eating healthier, but let’s be honest, I love a good cookie. So instead, I looked into supplements and started taking some for energy. That made giving up coffee much easier.

While working out and taking supplements, I definitely felt the urge to eat a little bit cleaner—notice I said “a little bit”—so I started making healthier choices. I’d swap out sugary decaf drinks for hot tea and instead of gobbling up “healthy” granola bars, I switched to bringing a piece of fruit in my lunch on occasion. I also cut back on the amount of condiments—think salad dressing, dipping sauce, etc.—because I realized they were packing a lot more sugar into my diet than I was comfortable with.

It definitely has been a journey, but it has been worth because I feel a lot better. I get better sleep and feel balanced. I’m glad I made the changes when I did so I can breeze into the new year feeling my best.

Want more resolution ideas? Check out our extended Health Matters feature this month.

This issue isn’t just about resolutions. It’s our annual Person of the Year issue, and I’m very happy to announce that Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry is this year’s Person of the Year. Read all about why we chose her.

Until next month,

Kelsey Davis, editor