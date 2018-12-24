Letter from the Editor: January 2019

Start a new tradition

Every year, the holidays come and go so quickly. The turkey dinner, the shopping, the presents, the tree, the ball dropping, the time spent with family—it all happens so fast. And just like that, it’s over and you’re left wondering what to do.

The start of the new year is a great time to make resolutions, but it’s also a time that many people feel glum. How could you not when it’s cold, dark and all of the excitement has ended?

That’s why here at About, we took it upon ourselves to find a way to keep the fun going through the new year. Holidays are all about tradition, and that’s part of what makes them so fun. So this year, it’s time to start a new tradition after the holidays are over. We have some fun ideas for you to try this month.

Between hiking, skiing and theme parties, you’ll have plenty of ideas to choose from. I personally want to host all of the theme parties Dan Kane mentions in the feature. Movie marathon at home with friends? Sign me up! Check out the other theme parties and more traditions to start.

Going against tradition, I eloped in October. And I’m finally sharing the story of my big day with you. If you’re thinking about eloping, it’s a must read. I give tips for those planning to do the same. Don’t worry, there’s plenty of advice for staying sane while planning a big shindig, and there’s even one local bride’s account of her fairytale wedding right here in Stark County. Find all this inside Hitched.

Following Hitched is our cover story featuring Joe Chaddock. Unlike in past years, we publicly named our Person of the Year before the issue hit newsstands. At The Canton Repository’s Moving Our Community Forward gala in November, Chaddock received his award. Read all about him and why we honored him with this title on Page 35.

Until next month,

Kelsey Davis, editor