Letter from the Editor: February 2020

My plans for this awkward month

This time of year, it can be hard to know what to focus on. The holidays are over. The New Year’s resolutions are well underway—or already over. It’s too cold to do much outside for long periods of time. So we’re essentially stuck inside.

But that doesn’t have to be a bad thing. It’s the perfect time to tackle some home renovation projects or upgrade some things.

For me and my husband, that means finally getting around to purchasing a new stove. We have been getting by the past three and half years using a gas range from the 1980s—we believe that’s when it was manufactured—that is off by 50 degrees. It’s always fun to do some extra math while cooking and baking, right?

Once the new oven is installed and the old Tappan range—is that brand even on the market anymore?—is out of the house never to be seen again, we’ll tackle another project I’ve been excited about for quite some time: painting. Let me rephrase that, it’s a project I’ve been excited about being completed.

I’m not a big fan of painting—just ask my husband, the perfectionist painter. He takes his time to cut in the edges neatly while I just slap the paint on and spread it around. Either I’ll be the one to hold the light for him or we’ll hire out this project. Know of any good painters?

Why am I even asking? This issue has the BIA Guide: Building & Remodeling Homes in it featuring all kinds of home remodeling professionals. If you’re like me and looking to get some home projects finished, check out the complete guide.

After you’re done working on the home, make some time for date night. Or maybe forget the work all together and head out on a date—I’m not judging! We have the perfect ideas for you.

Until next month,

Kelsey Davis, editor