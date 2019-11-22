Letter from the Editor: December 2019

ECO-FRIENDLY HOLIDAYS

The holidays are here, and I bet you’re busy decking the halls and checking your lists. While it’s so easy to shop online and have presents delivered to your door, I challenge you to shop local and shop small this year.

While purchasing gifts from local, small businesses helps the local economy, it also helps families in the community and the environment.

When you buy from small businesses, you’re helping people you know in your community earn a living. When you buy from big-box stores, you’re helping CEOs pay for another vacation or summer home. Wouldn’t you rather help the people in your community?

Stark County has tons of small businesses boasting all kinds of goods—clothing, home decor, toys, bakery goods, beers, wines and so much more. Those all sound like pretty good gifts to me! Not to mention all the restaurants you can enjoy dinners at with your family instead of cooking this busy time of year. See our picks for where to get the best presents this year.

This holiday season, I challenge you to think of ways you can help the planet, as well. Think of all the waste that is produced from ordering gifts online—from the exhaust fumes from shipping to the extra packaging. Shopping local helps eliminate a lot of that waste.

You can even take that thought process to your present wrapping. Instead of using paper and tape to wrap presents this year, why not put gifts in reusable shopping bags and totes? Or reuse paper bags from the grocery store. Or even wrap presents using a blanket or scarf. It’s a bonus gift for the recipient. Most people don’t actually care what their gift looks like.

Keep this mindset when it comes time to clean up the mess that is Christmas morning. For those who choose to use wrapping paper, keep all of that, torn tissue paper and ripped boxes in one pile and all of the untorn tissue paper and boxes in another pile. Recycle the torn ones and keep the others to reuse.

It’s really not that hard to be eco-conscious this time of year. You just need to remember to do it.

Want your home to be eco-friendly and ready for cold temps this winter? Check out About Your Home for tips on winterizing your home from Canton Aluminum.

Happy holidays!

Until next month,

Kelsey Davis, editor