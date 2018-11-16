Letter from the Editor: December 2018

Gift experiences this year

What if instead of asking for material gifts, we all asked for more experiences together?

So often after the holidays, I feel overwhelmed by the amount of stuff that’s now cluttering my house. I appreciate the sentiment in every gift I receive. But sometimes, I really don’t need another coffee mug. How many cups of coffee can I drink at once? Not seven, that’s for sure.

So what if this year, we all asked our family and friends for gifts of experiences that we can do together? Better yet, why don’t we gift our loved ones with activities and memberships to things they love to do and places they visit often?

Think of how fun it would be—not to mention the exciting memories you could make—to take a yoga class with your best friend or enjoy a couple’s massage with your spouse.

So often we get caught up in hoping the gift receiver will absolutely love their gift that we kind of miss the point. Sometimes, your family and friends would rather you just spend time with them doing something you both enjoy.

This issue is packed with 10 awesome gift ideas of activities and memberships that you and someone else can partake in or you can gift, and the recipient will cherish more than another coffee mug. See all our picks in this issue.

Also in this issue, the About Your Home special mini magazine highlights how to refresh your old cabinets so they look new again, as well as how to make your home sparkle this holiday season and how to maximize space with new bathroom layouts.

Another highlight of this issue is Alison Matas’ Test Kitchen recipe. This month, she made Triple-Chocolate Peppermint Treats, and let me tell you, they are absolutely amazing! You need to add them to your Christmas cookie list this year.

Until next month,

Kelsey Davis, editor