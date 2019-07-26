Letter from the Editor: August 2019

You can never be too prepared

I was the child who always looked forward to going back to school. At the end of every summer, I always would get excited to get back in the swing of things. I loved the routine of a school day.

I got joy out of picking out my clothes the night before school started and organizing all of my school supplies—not just for the first day of school but for the entire year.

I guess you could say I loved being prepared. I never wanted to be caught off-guard. As much as I prepped and thought out everything, I never could have planned for the terrible juice box incident I had as a kindergartner. I’m not exactly sure what happened, but I ended up with red juice all over my pink shirt and I had no backup clothes with me. I’m not sure how I resolved the situation, but I remember thinking, “This is embarrassing. I should keep extra clothes with me.”

From that moment forward, I think I took it to heart to always be over-prepared.

Fast-forward to my first day of college. As I hiked across campus—basically a 15-minute walk from each class to the next—I felt the pain of carrying all of my books. These were rather cumbersome books, not the kind you would want to carry multiples of. But I slugged them around in my backpack the whole first week of classes. I also had a packed lunch and my 6 lb. Dell laptop in my bag.

It didn’t take long before I realized that I didn’t need all of my books in class. Most professors only assigned homework from them, and some professors didn’t even acknowledge the books.

But I would have rather had them with me and not needed them than not have had them and needed them. I guess you can never be too prepared.

This issue is all about being prepared for the upcoming school year. With tips on how to sync your schedules with the whole family, what to make for lunches and after-school snacks, how to prep the night before and much more, you’ll be ready to tackle this school year with ease. Turn to Page 32 for all your back-to-school needs.

Also in this issue is the Education Guide Special Advertising Feature. Highlighting many of the best local schools and colleges, this is a perfect reference guide if you’re in the market for a new school.

Until next month,

Kelsey Davis, editor