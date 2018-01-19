Try something new for Valentine’s Day

Remember when we were kids and we took Valentine’s to school to give to our classmates? And we decorated boxes to hold all of the Valentine’s we received. Do kids still do that?

I can’t remember in which grade kids stop doing that. Was it middle school? It definitely wasn’t happening in high school. By then, my school was selling singing Valentine’s and flowers.

But when you’re an adult, Valentine’s Day is just another day. Jewelry commercials would have you believe otherwise. With the beautiful heart necklaces and men declaring their love for their ladies, it looks as if it’s a holiday that everyone celebrates, or should.

Did you know that only 54 percent of Americans were expected to celebrate Valentine’s Day in 2016, according to ABC News? I was shocked. I thought the number would be significantly higher.

Personally, I am one of the 46 percent who does not celebrate Valentine’s Day. Well, not with presents anyway. My guy can vouch for me that in the four years we’ve been together, I never have gifted him with anything. He surprised me with flowers at the office our first Valentine’s Day together. But I told him that was enough. We switched to ordering in Chinese food and enjoying each other’s company.

Don’t get me wrong. Showing your love for another person is wonderful. But being forced to? Not my style. I think you should show your loved ones compassion every day, not just when a holiday rolls around.

And if you want to celebrate Valentine’s Day, how about celebrating by doing something original? Jewelry, flowers and chocolate are so expected. What if your better half surprised you with tickets to a show? Or new running shoes? Or that golf club you keep eyeing?

Maybe Valentine’s Day will transition to something new in the future. Or maybe we’ll continue to be bombarded with advertisements telling us women will be disappointed if Mr. Right doesn’t show up with jewelry and flowers. Time will tell. But I hope we’re headed in the direction of love over guilt.

Speaking of love, this month we’re debuting our Speech & Debate column and our Contributor Q&A, both focusing on love. Alison Matas and Jessica Holbrook go head-to-head debating for and against arranged marriage, and many of our regular contributors tell us how they met their significant others.

And our cover stars, this year’s class of Most Eligible Singles, are hoping to find love. Read about these five individuals navigating the dating scene on Page 36.

Until next month,

Kelsey Reinhart, editor