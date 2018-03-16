Let’s instill confidence

This issue is all about the power of women. So I’d like to take this space to give my opinions on some things.

First of all, as women, we need to stop bashing each other’s lifestyle choices. If a woman is excelling at her career and has decided not to have children, appreciate that. If a woman has given up a career to raise her babies, appreciate that. If a woman is a single mother working two jobs, appreciate that. My point is this: Appreciate whatever lifestyle a woman has chosen, as long as it’s the best for her (and her family, if she has one).

Second of all, we need to stop comparing ourselves to other women. I’m very guilty of this, and I know it’s really hard not to do, especially in the age of social media. Everyone has a different path in life. That’s what makes life fun. Who cares if your peers are doing yoga every day or quickly climbing the corporate ladder? Shouldn’t we be happy that they’re bettering themselves?

On that sentiment, we need to stop putting down other women. It usually goes hand-in-hand with comparisons. It’s too easy to be cynical when you see someone bettering herself and think she’ll never follow through with whatever it is she’s doing to better herself.

We should be building up other women. If we as women continue to put down other women, men will continue to run the show. Who is going to support us women if we don’t even support each other?

It’s never too early to adopt this attitude. We should be teaching our daughters, sisters, nieces, students, etc. that women are equal. If young girls would see themselves as strong and capable, just imagine how much more they could accomplish in life.

A couple months ago, I was watching an indoor track race online in which sophomore Katelyn Tuohy set the high school national 5K record with a time of 15:37.12. (For reference: The women’s world record is 14:11.15. And no, that’s not just high school.) It was very motivational to watch.

After her successful finish, Tuohy didn’t gush. She said she stayed focus on herself—not on the other runners, and said she wished she would’ve pushed harder. That’s the kind of confidence we should be instilling in young girls—that if they work hard and focus on themselves, without comparing themselves to others, that they can achieve great things.

This month’s cover stars have achieved great things. All recipients of the Women’s Impact Award, Barbara Hammontree Bennett, Maria Heege, Judith E. Barnes Lancaster and Girls on the Run East Central Ohio have made and are continuing to make positive impacts on the community. Read more about these inspirational women.

Until next month,

Kelsey Reinhart, editor