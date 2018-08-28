Everyone has a favorite. So, which is better: hot coffee or iced coffee?

HOT COFFEE:

OK,

What are you drinking?

Coffee. More specifically, hot coffee. That is the only acceptable answer.

I love hot coffee. The first thing I do when I hop out of bed in the morning is make a beeline for my espresso machine (which was a gift and is the epitome of the gift that keeps on giving). I used to use it to make iced lattes, but then I realized all I really want when I’m trying to wake up is something comforting and warm that has a super strong flavor. Thank you, all varieties of hot coffee.

I also have one of those at-home cold brew pitchers that I ordered from Japan through Amazon for $12, but do I use that? No, not really anymore, and definitely not in the mornings.

Look, I get it. Iced coffee is delicious—when it’s 4 p.m. and 85 degrees outside and you’re driving with all your windows down or floating in a swimming pool or finishing up some kind of sweaty outdoors activity and in need of a pick-me-up. But I live in Ohio and have a full-time job, so that is not an everyday scenario for me.

Also, the ice situation with iced coffee drives me nuts. If I do order an iced drink somewhere, I always, always ask for no ice, which, yes, I understand sounds weird. But if you’re drinking iced coffee when it’s hot outside, the ice melts so fast, and your whole drink gets watered down and tastes gross.

At least when hot coffee sits for a while, all you have to do to salvage it is stick your mug in the microwave. And if you’ll excuse me, that’s exactly what I’m going to do right now.

—Alison Matas

ICED COFFEE:

W

Well if you’re a coffee drinker, then it’s iced coffee. Nobody has time for hot coffee. It gets cold way too fast.

Plus, nobody wants to spoil their coffee by having the waitress come back several times to top off your cup of Joe. That completely ruins the ratio of coffee to cream and sugar.

We all start out as hot coffee drinkers, but once we realize the ease and deliciousness of iced coffee, rarely do we return to the hot side.

I mean who wants to sip room temperature coffee that’s supposed to be hot? I’m a rather slow coffee drinker—as in, it may take me more than two hours to finish one cup of coffee. That’s no problem when I’m drinking iced coffee, especially when I use coffee ice cubes.

But with hot coffee, I either have to gulp it down so fast I get a stomach ache or I have to repeatedly microwave it, and it never tastes the same when I do that.

And maybe it’s just me—or maybe there’s some science behind it—but I swear that iced coffee tastes less acidic than hot coffee.

Another reason iced coffee reigns supreme is because it can’t burn you. I’ve never heard of any lawsuits against coffee companies over iced coffee, but I’ve heard of plenty for hot coffee.

Just look at your to-go cup. Does it have a caution notice on it? Iced coffee cups don’t, and if they did, it would say, “Caution, you’re going to want to get more!”

—Kelsey Reinhart

VERDICT:

We’re siding with Alison this month. Both Alison and Kelsey debated their sides well, but Alison really is onto something about iced coffee becoming watered down. There’s no denying that coffee is no good once it’s half water.