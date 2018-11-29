Hot chocolate vs. eggnog | Speech & Debate

Winter is prime time for seasonal drinks. So, which is better: hot chocolate or eggnog?

Hot chocolate

Hot chocolate would be my preferred seasonal drink even if eggnog weren’t the grossest beverage on the planet (which it is).

When I say hot chocolate, I’m not talking about those Swiss Miss packets you dump into water. That doesn’t count. I’m talking about rich, creamy, made-with-milk, chocolately hot chocolate.

First on the list of why hot chocolate is better than eggnog: The taste. I know there are crazy people out there who apparently “don’t like chocolate” (somehow they’re the ones I keep finding to date, so send help). But if your taste buds are functioning properly, you know that chocolate is delicious, and drinking a warm cup of it is delightful. The one time I tried some eggnog, I couldn’t get past how much it tasted like Juicy Fruit, and I was done with that, let me tell you. How is bubble gum a holiday flavor? Oh, wait, it’s not.

Also, there are so many varieties of hot chocolate and ways to customize it. You pick white, milk or dark chocolate as your base and then fancy it up with any other flavor you want. My personal recommendation, by the way, is white hot chocolate with just a bit of peppermint in it. Nothing tastes more like Christmas.

Can you customize eggnog? Not to the extent you can hot chocolate. What is eggnog even, really? I Googled a recipe that says it’s basically milk plus a dozen eggs. I’m sorry; are you Gaston? Who else would want to drink eggs just for fun?

But you don’t have to take my word for why hot chocolate is the superior beverage. I’m backed up by the wisdom of a retail giant: There is a reason Starbucks sells hot chocolate year-round and only busts out the eggnog flavoring for the holidays.

—Alison Matas

Eggnog

Growing up, my family wasn’t the kind to drink eggnog. I honestly thought it was an alcoholic beverage until my high school boyfriend introduced me to it. He raved about how amazing it was.

So I took my first sip one holiday season when I was 16, and I was hooked. It was somehow creamy and thick and tasted just like a milkshake, minus the brain freeze. Don’t even get me started on how sweet it is! Delicious!

In honor of writing this, I had to pick up a carton on my way home from work in late October. Since this drink is seasonal, the only variety the local Target had available was Pumpkin Spice. And let me tell you, it was like heaven in a cup.

I gulped down a cup in the kitchen and let out a loud “Ahh!” upon finishing. From the other room, my husband asked, “Was that good?” I didn’t even realize I had an audible reaction to how tasty it was. I can say I’ve never sighed upon finishing a mug of hot chocolate.

To me, drinking hot chocolate was the fastest way to get warm after playing in the snow as a kid. It never tasted quite finished. Whether I drank the mixed packet version or tried the supposed-to-be savory stovetop version, both left me feeling as if something was missing.

Once I tried eggnog, I found my seasonal drink of choice. And aren’t limited and seasonal things the best? You crave them in the off-season. I can’t say that about hot chocolate.

—Kelsey Davis

The Verdict

We’re taking Alison’s side this month. While both Alison and Kelsey made good points, we have to agree that hot chocolate is much more popular. It is available year-round unlike eggnog, which is available for a limited time only each year.