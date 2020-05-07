Behind the Byline: A look at what editor Kelsey Davis is into lately

The last few weeks (possibly months—our print deadlines are very early), I’ve been cooped up at home just like most everyone else. I’ve spent my days working with short breaks to entertain my cats, and I’ve spent my evenings diving into all kinds of at-home entertainment. What else is there to do when you’re under quarantine?

Here is a list of my current favorites:

To watch: “How to Get Away with Murder”

My husband and I watch shows and movies on Netflix and Hulu, with some YouTube videos and library finds mixed in. Lately, I’ve been following Netflix’s suggestions on what to watch. Without reading the description, I’ll dive right into a show or movie. If Netflix thinks I’ll like it based on what I’ve given the thumbs up to in the past, it’s worth a try, right? It’s worked almost every time.

This is how I found “How to Get Away with Murder.” With five seasons on Netflix, it’s not too daunting to think about watching. Plus, the final season is airing now, so there’s more fun to be had.

Anyway, it’s about a criminal defense attorney, Annalise Keating, who teaches law to college students in Philadelphia. She chooses five students to work at her firm. Chaos ensues, and it’s addicting to watch. Some people are bad; some people are good; there’s lots of drama; there’s relationships—it’s everything I love in a show.

I’m currently on season 2, and the drama just keeps coming. Bingeing a show that airs weekly can be tough sometimes in that it can feel slow, but that’s not the case here. There’s enough drama to keep bingeing long after Netflix asks if you’re still watching.

Where to find it: Netflix

“All the Bright Places”

So you know how Netflix just starts playing the trailer for new movies? That’s what happened one Friday night with this movie. After unintentionally watching the trailer, I watched the whole movie without even meaning to. I had other plans but got hooked right away.

We find out that the main character, Violet, played by Elle Fanning, is dealing with emotional turmoil after her sister passed away. She meets Theodore Finch, and they become friends, even though Violet resists at first. The movie follows the journey of their friendship as they deal with emotional and physical scars from their pasts.

This is definitely an emotional film with heavy topics, but it’s sweet and beautiful all at the same time.

Where to find it: Netflix

To listen to: Armchair Expert podcast

I think it was my husband who got me hooked on this podcast. Dax Shepard hosts this podcast and hosts all kinds of interesting guests. It’s kind of like a talk show, kind of like a conversation, and I’m here for it.

On his site, Dax mentions that he is “endlessly fascinated by the messiness of being human, and I find people who are vulnerable and honest about their struggles and shortcomings to be incredibly sexy. I invite you to join me as I explore other people’s stories. We will celebrate, above all, the challenges and setbacks that ultimately lead to growth and betterment.”

He has been sober for the past 10 years and talks openly about his past with addiction. The conversations are deep and cover more than usual interviews. The episodes can be rather long sometimes. I love listening to this in the car.

Where to find it: On your favorite podcatcher.

To read: “Daisy Jones & the Six”

I may be a little behind the curve on this one, but I picked up this book on a whim while at the library. Having no idea what it was about, I dove in.

I quickly fell in love with this historical fiction book by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The story follows Daisy Jones, a drug addict/wannabe singer, and The Six, a thriving band of the 1970s.

The style of this book is unlike any I’ve ever read. It feels like a conversation with all members of the band recalling events that happened in chronological order. This style book isn’t on my usual must-read list, but I’m so glad I took a chance on it.

Where to find it: Your local library, Amazon

Cup of Jo blog

I think it was back in 2012 when I found this blog. I have no idea how I stumbled upon it, but I’ve been reading ever since.

This lifestyle blog, written by Joanna Goddard and staff, is one of the last genuine places on the internet.

Sharing a mix of personal stories and thoughts, fashion, style, beauty, design, women’s empowerment and more, Joanna and her team have cultivated a community. Just read the comments, and you’ll see just how much the readers feel like a family. This is a welcome distraction from a hectic day and a place of peace for anyone who reads it.

Where to find it: cupofjo.com