Behind the Byline: A look at Dan Kane’s desk

By Dan Kane / March 4, 2020

My desktop at work is usually a mess. My house is much neater. But most of the clutter and debris is interesting. Here are some highlights.

• Funko Pop figures of Kurt Cobain, Joey Ramone and Axl Rose, all of whom I got to see in concert.

• Original artwork by Billy Ludwig of 13th Floor, Scott Simler of Just Imagine gallery and Dover-based artist Jon Stucky. There’s a print of my favorite painting from the Akron Art Museum (“The Artist and His Wife” by Elmer Novotny) and a limited edition print by Shepard Fairey/Obey.

• Flyers from a couple of rock shows I helped to organize, the Rock ’n’ Roll Hoedown & Bar-B-Q starring The Whiskeyhounds, The Darlin’s and Ryan Humbert and a Rolling Stones tribute at The Auricle with White Buffalo Woman, the Outside Voices, Willis Gordon and Cody J. Martin. Great memories.

• A miniature Bozo inflatable punching bag gifted to me by a former co-worker who was amused by my fear of clowns.

• Loads of restaurant menus from past and future restaurant reviews for Ticket magazine.

• CDs relating to past Ticket stories about local bands and musicians, including Lauren Mascitti, Marc Lee Shannon, Relient K, Don Dixon, Sparechange 007 and The Big Sweet.

• A small library of random books including “The Billboard Book of Top 40 Hits,” “Joshua Jay’s Amazing Book of Cards,” “The Illustrated Elvis” and “MTV’s The (Real) Real World.”

• An unopened bottle of Jamaican ginger beer that has been sitting there at least five years.

• My cherished I LUV CANTON refrigerator magnet.

