Putting together a monthly publication has its ups and downs. I won’t lie; it is a lot of fun. But it’s also a lot of work. Who comes up with the feature ideas? Where do we get our inspiration? Where do we go from there? How do we stay relevant?

Here’s the scoop: Our staff gets together in September or October and gets a rough idea of what we want to focus on for cover stories and features for the next year. When it’s time to put together each issue, we review that list and develop the ideas further. Some things pan out the way we imagined, and others morph into something even better. If it feels overdone or redundant in respect to previous issues, we go back to the drawing board and create something new.

We get a lot of inspiration for stories and regular articles from bigger city magazines. And our design inspiration comes from a multitude of sources. With Pinterest, Instagram, design blogs and other magazines, we have a plethora of places to look and get ideas.

We know that Stark County is a lot smaller than the big-city magazines we’re trying to emulate. But just because we’re small doesn’t mean we don’t have a lot to offer. And it doesn’t mean we have to be less than them. We can compete on our own scale and showcase all of the awesome things happening here.

And if you ever have an idea that you’d like to see covered in About, feel free to reach out!