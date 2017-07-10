Emily Spall and Eric Cleavenger met in the summer of 2010 at a friend’s wedding. Since then, the couple has moved across the country and back to Ohio to be near family. Eric proposed in June 2014, and the couple were married July 30, 2016. They exchanged vows at Christ the Servant Parish in Canton, and they had their reception at Sable Creek Golf Course. Their reception featured a natural, fresh, DIY, re-purposed and romantic style. Despite a bit of rain, the couple and their guests were able to dance under the stars.