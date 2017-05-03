You probably won’t find many people that enjoy going to the dentist, but taking care of your teeth is one of the most important things you can do for your health. As the saying goes in the dentistry industry, “Dentistry is not expensive, neglect is.” Good oral and dental hygiene can help prevent bad breath, tooth decay, gum disease and can help you keep your teeth into your later years. Here are some apps that can help you have a more enjoyable visit the next time you have to go to the dentist.

Brush DJ: Designed to help you spend the recommended time brushing your teeth, the Brush DJ app plays two minutes of music from your smartphone. The app was developed by a dentist and features reminders that you can set to change your toothbrush every three months, brush at least twice a day, floss/clean interdentally every day, use mouth rinse at a different time to toothpaste and when next to visit the dentist, hygienist, orthodontist or dental therapist. Users also can choose the color of the screen and timer to match a toothbrush or to pick your favorite color combinations. The app also features animated videos showing how to perform basic oral hygiene. Cost: Free to download to iOS and Android. Find it: brushdj.com.

Oral-B App: The Oral-B App is a personal brushing assistant. The app features a brushing timer and the ability to see where you need to brush more. The app has the ability to connect to Oral-B electric toothbrushes and features a position detector which can help you recognize the areas of your mouth you are cleaning. The app also features timer visualizations and a “Brushing Challenge” to help you fine tune your brushing routine. Users also can set up a customized brushing routine with the help of their dentist, Dental Care Journeys, professional product recommendations, and the ability to share your progress with friends and family. Cost: Free to download to iOS and Android. Find it: oralb.com

Braces Help: The Braces Help app helps those who are either already wearing braces or soon will be wearing braces. The app features information on how braces work, pictures and videos for caring for your braces and what to do if you have problems with your braces. Users also can add contact info, about info, videos, color braces visualizer and doctor messaging. Cost: Free to download to iOS. Find it: braceshelp.com.

Dental Desk: The Dental Desk app helps users answer questions about dental problems. Along with information about numerous dental problems, the app also can help you provide temporary relief for any tooth pain by recommending common household techniques. The app also aims to educate users on proper dental care and oral hygiene. Users can find information on everything from fillings to dentures to gum problems. Cost: Free to download to Android. Find it: bit.ly/2mcy5QS.

—More Content Now