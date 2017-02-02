I’ve always thought that the programming the Stark County District Library puts together is pretty creative. But I’m especially fond of its latest venture, the Dr. Audrey Lavin Speak of Books Author Series, which brings acclaimed authors (with New York Times bestsellers, no less) here to Stark County to discuss their work and literature in general. It is just the kind of endeavor you’d want your library to undertake.

What I didn’t guess was that I’d have a complete and utter fangirl experience over this month’s forthcoming author, Ms. Terry McMillan! I honestly can’t quite convey just how much I love Terry’s work, especially “Waiting to Exhale.” The story is timeless, and the friendships feel so earnest, almost heartbreakingly so. Even the movie adaptation was spot on. In the end, the men are secondary. It’s the relationships among these four women that resonate most strongly. I was even privileged enough to have the chance for a little Q&A with her (see sidebar).

McMillan will visit the Canton Palace Theatre on February 15 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss her body of work and answer reader-slash-fangirl questions. The evening will end with a book signing, and Friends of the Library volunteers will have copies available for purchase.

This new series launch is named for Dr. Audrey Lavin, a local “celebrity” author, a globe-trotting academic, a champion of writers and a tireless supporter of the library.

Reserve free tickets to this and all of the upcoming author events at starklibrary.org/speakingofbooks.

MORE ABOUT McMILLAN

“I ALMOST FORGOT ABOUT YOU”

McMillan was born and raised in Port Huron, Michigan, and discovered her love of literature while shelving books at the local library. She burst onto the literary scene in 1987 with her wildly acclaimed New York Times bestseller “Mama,” which won the Doubleday New Voices in Fiction award in 1986 and an American Book Award in 1987. McMillan’s signature humor, wisdom, and warmth made “Waiting to Exhale,” “A Day Late and A Dollar Short,” “The Interruption of Everything,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” “Getting to Happy,” “Disappearing Acts” and “Who Asked You?” all New York Times bestsellers. “Waiting to Exhale” and “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” were made into award-winning major motion pictures that proved huge at the box office.

In McMillan’s latest novel, Dr. Georgia Young’s wonderful life—great friends, family and successful career—aren’t enough to keep her from feeling stuck and restless. When she decides to make some major changes in her life, including quitting her job as an optometrist and moving house, she finds herself on a wild journey that may or may not include a second chance at love.

Q&A

Books! “What Is Not Yours Is Not Yours” by Helen Oyeyemi, “The Sellout” by Paul Beatty, “Imagine Me Gone” by Adam Haslett, and “Difficult Women” by Roxane Gay.

Q: Which book do you wish you had written?

A: “One Hundred Years of Solitude” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez. And, anything by James Baldwin.

Q: I read your interview with Read it Forward and was moved by your discussion of popular vs. literary fiction—of “chick lit.” How do you define yourself, your writing?

A: I consider myself to be open-minded and opinionated—depending on the what and who. I am willing to change my mind and opinion without assassinating my own character. I am open to change. I believe in respect for others and self-respect but will call a spade when it looks like a spade. I do not consider my work to be “chick lit” because writing stories about women is just as important as writing about men, and there is no label put on fiction written by men—no “men lit.” My novels are character-driven for which I do not apologize. I am not trying to be Virginia Woolf or Jane Austen or Toni Morrison. I own my voice. I don’t nor have I ever tried to imitate writers I admire, but have learned from them. I am working on a novel that is challenging, but I’m determined to figure out how best to tell it.

Q: If you could go back in time, no strings attached, would you make any major changes to your previously published works?

A: No. That’s up there with falling in love with someone and loving them for years and then for whatever reason you end up divorced. You should cherish what loving them felt like, and I feel my novels reflect my evolution as a writer, a woman and a human being.

Q: Any plans for your next book that you can share?

A: It involves folks who frequent a diner.