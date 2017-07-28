Buzzbin Art & Music Shop at 331 Cleveland Avenue NW has featured three to four bands a night on at least three nights a week—sometimes all seven nights—for seven years.

When you add it up, the volume of the music that Buzzbin owner Mike Nasvadi has added to the brightly lit night air of Canton’s downtown Arts District becomes loud and

impactful.

“There never has been a concert club like this in Stark County,” Nasvadi confidently said. “We bring in national acts—big bands that usually end up in Cleveland, but now they stop in Canton. I do all the booking, so I put together shows that make sense. No mixtures of heavy metal with hip hop and country.”

When you figure in the attached and affiliated arcade that another individual, Micah Dorward, has operated since 2015 in the adjacent storefront—space in which seven years ago Buzzbin began operations at the corner of Cleveland Avenue NW and Fourth Street—as well as Cultured Coffee & Waffles at 309 Cleveland Avenue NW, which Nasvadi purchased from his former bartender Heath Hamlin in 2015, and you quickly realize that Nasvadi’s small business is not of minuscule importance to Canton’s downtown entertainment and dining scene. It’s an anchor to the Arts District.

“When we started, we built a stage there, had a band play and brought in 15 people,” recalled Nasvadi, pointing to a front corner of what now is the arcade games area. “Now, a normal crowd on a weekend is a couple of hundred people. We’re a music club, so when we have music, we do well, and we have music at least on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. When we don’t have music, we have our regulars, which usually is a hundred or so.”

Nasvadi has discerned no distinct age range to his clientele.

“We cater to everybody.”

Cultured Coffee & Waffles, which has more of a “family crowd,” said Nasvadi, was simply a coffee shop when it was operated by Hamlin.

“I always liked his coffee, and so when he got busy with other things, I bought it, brought in the waffles, and it took off,” Nasvadi said.

Operating with developers in Cincinnati, Nasvadi has plans to open another Cultured Coffee business in The Incline entertainment district of that city. Nasvadi also is moving toward constructing a kitchen in Buzzbin, a facility called Macho Nacho, which will serve Mexican food to the late-night and early-morning bar crowd.

In the meantime, Nasvadi meets the challenges of operating small businesses with the help of a congenial atmosphere.

“I’ve got a great staff of people who enjoy working here. We all get along, and they all enjoy music, and they get to hear some great music. We have a lot of fun, and people come here to have fun. It’s upbeat, with no drama.”