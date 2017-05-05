Stark County is full of many attractions, some more well-known than others. Gary Brown brings our attention to the less-publicized places. This month: St. Helena Heritage Park in Canal Fulton.

It’s been called a port within a park—the departure point for a one-hour journey down the Ohio & Erie Canal.

This excursion is more than mere travel. It’s a trip through history.

Surely there are attractions in addition to a historical boat ride drawing visitors to St. Helena Heritage Park in western Stark County. The Canal Fulton park offers a picnic pavilion and a playground, along with baseball and soccer fields. The Canal Fulton Canalway Center serves as a visitor center, offering tourist information and adding a historical perspective to the Canal. The Heritage House and Olde Canal Days Museum are nearby in the park. And the park is a trailhead on the Ohio & Erie Canalway Towpath Trail for those who prefer to walk or ride their bicycles on firm ground instead of float on water.

“The city of Canal Fulton owns the park and runs the Canalway Center,” said Erin Bigelow, Canalway Center program director. “The Towpath that runs through the park is run by Stark Parks.”

Several popular restaurants also are within walking distance. Getting to them is easy—a walk in the park, you might say.

Still, the focus of a stop at St. Helena Heritage Park at 125 Tuscarawas Street NW in Canal Fulton, which is the address of the Canalway Center, can be found aboard the park’s namesake. The St. Helena III operates nearly daily—all days except Monday—June through August. In May, September and October, the boat operates on weekends, with rides at 1 and 2:30 p.m.

The St. Helena III is a replica of the St. Helena II, which ran from 1970 to 1988. The newest St. Helena replaced its predecessor in 1992, so its service also is long—a quarter of a century long. Each is patterned after a freight vessel that worked the Ohio & Erie Canal more than a century ago.

A pair of horses pull the canal boat, and those aboard are treated to a leisurely afternoon cruise that is part scenic ride and part history lesson.

“On your journey,” noted the website discovercanalfulton.com, “the horse-drawn canal boat takes its passengers past the McLaughlin Dry Dock where the St. Helena III is stored for the winter.”

A historian accompanies the participants on the excursion, offering facts and stories from the history of the canal and its use as a means of transporting goods in the past. Riders also can learn tidbits of information about the area.

Even more information can be discovered at the port from which the boat departs. There the Canal Fulton Canalway Center, a fully staffed visitor center, is open for browsers—only on weekends in April and October and daily from May through September. Visitors can watch a 30-minute

video—“Our Canal Heritage” in the center’s amphitheater.

Bigelow said that 13,525 people visited the Canalway Center in 2016. More than 4,900 of those visitors went on canal boat rides last year.

Workers at the Canalway Center sell tickets for the ride on St. Helena III. The trip takes just less than an hour. The St. Helena III goes about a mile down the Ohio & Erie Canal to its turnaround point at Lock 5, according to discovercanalfulton.com“Here the boat crew skillfully turns the boat around for the scenic trip back home.”

Those riding the St. Helena III are more knowledgeable after their trip, believes Bigelow.

“They get an appreciation for the Canal era and an idea of what it took to build the canal.”