Local jewelry designer and owner of DesignMe Jewelry, Vanessa Painter loves creating personalized, hand-stamped jewelry. Pictured here are the Fearless raw brass necklace—included in every gift bag at the Golden Globes this year, the large washer mother’s necklace, the leather cuff bracelet and tree of life bangle bracelet. Visit her site to learn more and purchase your own personalized pieces.

[ designmejewelry.com ]